Netflix Developing Original Ultraman Animated Movie

Netflix is no stranger to the world of anime and animated projects, with this year featuring the arrival of two new series for two of the biggest giant monsters in the world today via Godzilla Singular Point and Skull Island, but it seems as if the streaming service has another trick up its sleeve as they have announced that an Ultraman animated movie is in the works. Having existed within the realm of pop culture for around fifty-five years, Ultraman has seen the giant monster fighter struggling against some of the biggest and baddest kaiju to ever be introduced.

Variety reported that the new movie, which will be directed by animator Shannon Tindle, who previously worked on Laika films such as Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, is promising to use computer-generated animation to bring the giant warrior to a brand new audience. Tindle wrote the script for the upcoming film alongside creator Marc Haimes and Jogn Aoshima, who worked on the likes of Ducktales and Gravity Falls, will be co-directing the feature. Tindle had this to say about the upcoming project:

“Making this film is a dream come true. What began as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman somehow became an actual Ultraman film thanks to the incredible trust of the team at Tsuburaya Productions, and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation. We’ve assembled an all-star team and I can’t wait to share our unique take on Ultraman with the rest of the world.”

Ultraman is returning to Earth. Netflix is developing the next entry in a franchise 55 years in the making: a CG-animated film made in partnership with Tsuburaya Productions. pic.twitter.com/u6kas03u37 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 13, 2021

The film will see Netflix partnering with Tsuburaya Productions, the current owners of Ultraman, to develop the movie, with CEO Takayuki Tsukagoshi offering their thoughts on the project:

“This partnership with Netflix will be the first full-scale endeavor to reach the global market for Tsuburaya Productions. Ultraman, since it was created, has charmed many people around the world. And Shannon Tindle is one of those people. He was greatly influenced by Ultraman as a child, and he grew up to become a creator himself. I am delighted that families around the world will be able to watch Shannon and his team’s vision for Ultraman on Netflix and foster feelings of courage, hope and kindness.”

A release date or cast has yet to be revealed regarding this new take on the classic kaiju fighter.

Via Variety