Marvel Announces New Ultraman Series

Anime fans were taken aback when it was announced earlier this year that Ultraman would be arriving to battle new threats in the pages of Marvel Comics, and while his first mini-series might have come to a close, the comic book published has announced that the giant monster battling hero will be making his grand return in the upcoming Trials of Ultraman! While a crossover between Ultraman and the other heroes of the Marvel Universe is still up in the air, this new series is certainly a step in the right direction.

Marvel used their Official Twitter Account to share the big news that the Trials of Ultraman would be hitting comic racks next March, 2021, bringing back the creative team that got things started with the comic book miniseries titled "The Rise of Ultraman":

Ultraman faces his greatest challenge yet in a new series! New enemies and new thrills await the mysterious warrior beyond the stars when "The Trials of Ultraman" launches next spring. 💫: https://t.co/v8xuheVzGP pic.twitter.com/bAZvd7CVMf — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 21, 2020

Writers Kyle Higgins and Matt Groom, who had wrote the premiere series that introduced Ultraman to Marvel Comics, had this to say about the upcoming sequel series that will explore new battles for the kaiju battling anime icon that has appeared for decades since 1966:

“In The Rise of Ultraman, we had to create a whole new universe (built on the powerful concepts and characters of the original television shows). Then, in the final issue of Rise, we turned that world upside-down. Now, in The Trials of Ultraman, we get to really explore this new universe – the consequences of decisions made in Rise, and the possibilities (as well as tensions) of a newly-fantastical global community. The introduction is over… now, we’ll be diving into the real meat of our Ultraman saga. And the stakes and scale will only continue to grow."

"We’re so grateful that so many existing Ultraman fans embraced our new interpretation and that new fans took a leap of faith to join us on this journey. It’s a privilege to continue to contribute to the wider Ultraman canon, and we’ll never take for granted that we’re only able to do so because of the support of readers. We hope everyone will join us for the next step – there are big things ahead!”

