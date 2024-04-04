Original Urusei Yatsura Anime Arrives on Crunchyroll

Urusei Yatsura recently made quite the comeback thanks to David Productions rebooting the series for two seasons. Originally created by manga artist Rumiko Takahashi, the franchise first began in the 1970s and there was one major anime project that helped forge a path for Lum and company. Now, if you want to revisit the original anime series, Urusei Yatsura's first anime adaptation has arrived on Crunchyroll and there are quite a few episodes to watch as a result.

If you need a refresher on the original anime that started it all, Urusei Yatsura first hit the small screen in 1981, running until 1986. Ironically, some heavy hitters in the anime world were responsible for this early creation of Rumiko Takahashi. Studio Pierrot, who might be best known for the likes of Black Clover, Naruto, Bleach, and Yu Yu Hakusho, worked on the first two seasons of the anime series. Following Pierrot's time with the series, Studio Deen took the reins. Deen might be best known for its work on the likes of The Junji Ito Collection, Konosuba, and Fate Stay/Night.

(Photo: David Production)

Urusei Yatsura Hits Streaming Once Again

You can catch the first one hundred and ninety-one episodes on Crunchyroll by clicking here. If you want to watch the latest reboot that recently got into its second season, Urusei Yatsura's new series is available on HIDIVE.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Lum, here's how Viz Media describes the original Urusei Yatsura series, "Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

Do you think the Urusei Yatsura reboot will run for as long as the original anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Lum.