Urusei Yatsura Releases Season 2 Opening

Lum and the human trying to dodge her have return for their anime's second season and the franchise has released its new opening.

Urusei Yatsura first hit the scene in the late 1970s, but the creation of Rumiko Takahashi continues to return to the anime world. Following a successful first season, the second season premiere has landed in Japan and a new video has arrived to show off the full opening for the latest anime adaptation. With Lum continuing her pursuit of the young man Ataru, season two is looking to capitalize on the events of its premiere season.

Urusei Yatsura's creator has made quite a name for herself in the anime world, as Rumiko Takahashi is also known for the likes of Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to name a few. Her latest manga work, Mao, has a premise that is somewhat similar to that of Inuyasha, though the recent manga has yet to be confirmed for its own anime adaptation. Urusei Yatsura had around a decade of stories that arrived thanks to its manga, meaning there could easily be a third season if Lum's anime story were to continue.

Lum Returns

This latest anime take on Lum's world is brought to life by David Production. The studio is perhaps best known for the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Cells At Work, and Fire Force. Most recently, the production house has brought to life Undead Unluck, one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2023.

If you haven't seen Urusei Yatsura's first season, it's available exclusively on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the whacky anime adaptation, "When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

