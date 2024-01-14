Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Urusei Yatsura has returned to screens with Season 2 of its reboot anime series, and has revealed how many episodes this new season will be sticking around for! Rumiko Takahashi's classic Urusei Yatsura franchise returned for a new rebooted anime series back in 2022, and it was announced that this new adaptation would be sticking around for quite a long time to take on the long running manga series. But as the series is now back for new episodes, Urusei Yatsura has announced how long it will be sticking around for the second half of the reboot anime run this year.

Urusei Yatsura's rebooted anime series announced that Season 2 of its run would be airing this year, and now the new episodes have officially kicked off its run as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. Now that it's here new home media listings for its Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan have revealed that Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will be lasting for 23 episodes, which will bring the series to 46 episodes in total when Season 2 ends its run. Given its two consecutive cours, it will end some time in late June before the Summer 2024 schedule.

(Photo: David Production)

How to Watch Urusei Yatsura Season 2

Produced by David Production and featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season, Urusei Yatsura Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. Listed as Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum, the new episodes will be available as soon as they hit in Japan. As for what to expect from this new take on the classic franchise, HIDIVE teases the Urusei Yatsura reboot as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

