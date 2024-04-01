Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Released

Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will be continuing its run through the Spring 2024 anime schedule beginning next month, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with a new trailer for Part 2! Urusei Yatsura has been in the midst of a massive revival anime adaptation in celebration of a milestone anniversary for publisher Shogakukan, and had already kicked off Season 2 of its run earlier this year as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. But as the anime continues, it's got a whole new batch of episodes planned to run through the Spring months.

Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will be kicking off Part 2 of its run as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and Urusei Yatsura has revealed the first look at what's coming next in the new wave of episodes with a new trailer. This trailer not only serves as a reminder of how much has happened in the anime to this point, but also teases that Lum will be going through a crisis in the next cour of the series. You can check out the new trailer for Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Part 2 below.

How to Watch Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Part 2

Produced by David Production and featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season, Urusei Yatsura Season 2 is now streaming the first half of its episodes streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with Part 2 kicking off beginning on April 11th. Listed as Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum, the new episodes will be available as soon as they hit in Japan. As for what to expect from this new take on the classic franchise, HIDIVE teases the Urusei Yatsura reboot as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

What do you think of this new look at Urusei Yatsura Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!