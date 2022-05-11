Netflix's Vampire In The Garden Releases New Clip of Bloody Vampire War

✖

Wit Studio has certainly been on a hot streak recently, with anime series Ranking of Kings and Spy x Family being considered to be some of the best examples of the medium in recent memory. Not resting on their laurels, the animation studio is set to release a brand new series on Netflix later this month with Vampire In The Garden, a supernatural series that will see a war between humans and creatures of the night spawn an unlikely pair. Now, before its May 16th release date, a new clip has been released showing just how brutal the series will be.

Vampires and anime go together like peanut butter and chocolate, with franchises such as Vampire Hunter D, Blood, and Hellsing helping to produce some of the best examples of the night crawlers within the medium. Wit Studio's upcoming series tells the tale of a vampire and a human teaming up to find paradise, as the war rages between humanity and the vampires, with each side having its own fair share of tricks up its sleeve. Vampire In The Garden is unique in that the television series is a completely original story, not drawing its tale from a previous manga and/or light novel series.

Netflix released the brand new trailer for this month's anime release, showing just how brutal the war between humanity and the creatures of the night is in Vampire In The Garden, with Wit Studio once again proving that they're easily one of the best in the business when it comes to the medium of anime:

If you're unfamiliar with this upcoming Netflix original anime series, the official description from the streaming service reads as such:

"Once, vampires and humans lived in harmony. Now, a young girl and a vampire queen will search for that Paradise once again. In the divided world of the future, two girls want to do the forbidden: the human wants to play the violin, and the vampire wants to see a wider world."

Needless to say, Netflix definitely is leveraging some major moves when it comes to the world of anime, as this year won't just see the arrival of this new series from Wit, but the return of series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Baki Hanma to name a few.

