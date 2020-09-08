Venture Bros. Star Thanks Fans Following Series Cancellation

✖

Following a rumor that The Venture Bros. had been cancelled before the eighth season, series creator Jackson Publick confirmed that the news was true and the series was indeed over. Now one of the stars behind the series has taken to Twitter to comment on the news and share their thanks with fans. When an ominous tweet from the author of The Venture Bros.' art book revealed that the series was cancelled, fans had been racking their brains over whether or not this was really the case. Unfortunately, it turned out to be true.

Publick revealed to fans that the team had received news of The Venture Bros.' cancellation months ago while they were writing the eighth season of the series (which was announced to be in the works back in 2018). James Urbaniak, the voice behind Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture in the series then shared a message of thanks with fans for sticking around for 17 years of the series.

Urbaniak stated the following about the cancellation, "So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture!"

So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture! pic.twitter.com/MPMAvWS6Z4 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) September 8, 2020

The Venture Bros. had one of the more extended runs with Adult Swim, but it always felt like one of the mainstays that we would see return every few years. But unfortunately, now it's just a victim of the current television landscape and hopefully there's still an opportunity to get a proper end to this series someday.

How did you feel hearing the news that The Venture Bros. had been cancelled after seven seasons? Where does it rank among your favorite Adult Swim shows? Are you hoping the series gets a proper ending in some official capacity someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!