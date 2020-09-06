Venture Bros. Art Book Author Says Show is Cancelled

✖

The author behind a recent art book for The Venture Bros. is saying the show has been cancelled after nearly eight seasons. Ken Plume, author of Go Team Venture!: The Art and Making of The Venture Bros., recently responded to a viral Tweet asking the Internet to name their favorite shows that were cancelled unnecessarily with The Venture Bros., and now fans are wondering if that means the series has indeed been cancelled following the now in-production season eight. Especially because Ken Plume was directly involved with series creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer during the production of the art book.

Ken Plume responded to his Tweet later with "I have no further comment.," and thus further raised the mystery with fans. An official announcement for the series has yet to be made since the eighth season was announced to be in the works back in 2018, and there has been no official confirmation of cancellation.

Fans have become adjusted to the lengthy waits in between each new season of the series, so naturally thoughts of a ninth season had not really popped up since many were still waiting on the eighth. There has been essentially radio silence on that matter, and that also means that there has been no word on a series cancellation.

So uhhh... Venture Bros. might be done for after season 8, if what this guy (who's friends with Doc and Jackson and wrote the VB art book) says is true https://t.co/g4Z4zCqLAf — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) September 6, 2020

This also begs the question of when Season 8 of the series actually happens. There have been no updates, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has definitely slowed things down even further. If the series is indeed cancelled after the eighth season, will it be ending on its own terms? Either way, it's going to be a while before we see it confirmed or de-confirmed officially.

But what do you think? Would you want to see The Venture Bros. come to an end after Season 8? Is this reported cancellation a surprise for you or would you expect an announcement like this? If this series is indeed coming to an end, how would you want it to end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

ComicBook has reached out to Cartoon Network, but has not received a response at press time.