Venture Bros. Creator Confirms Show Has Been Cancelled

✖

After seven seasons and over 80 episodes, a classic Adult Swim series will not be returning for new episodes. Following a rumor that began to circulate this weekend, The Venture Bros. creator Jackson Publick has confirmed that the series has indeed been cancelled. "Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled," he wrote in a tweet, confirming the axe fell earlier this year. "We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You."

Fans of the beloved series had previously become accustomed to lengthy waits between seasons for the series, and as such had previously assumed that we were just in the midst of another stretch without new episodes. The show's seventh (and now final) season previously aired in 2018 following a two year gap from its previous season.

The Venture Bros. followsedthe adventures of the Venture family, an eclectic clan comprised of the world-renowned Dr. Venture, a pill-popping, failed super scientist and father of the fraternal, not-so-bright twin brothers Hank and Dean. Joining them is their tough-as-nails bodyguard Brock (Patrick Warburton, Seinfeld, The Tick) who was appointed by the government to protect the family from any threat or violence. Together, they embark on a series of odd misadventures that take them around the globe as they fight off villains, most notably The Monarch, the family’s arch villain.

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

Publick's announcement naturally has the fandom of the series shocked about the sudden news, with viewers reaching out to wish him well while also going into detail about what the series meant to them. As of this writing "Venture Bros." is the #9 trending topic in the United States on Twitter.

First premiering in 2003, the series has gone on to be nominated for multiple Annie Awards and develop a legion of fans around the world. It's unclear why the series was cancelled at this time or if fans will ever get the opportunity to see or hear what the plans would have been for the show's eighth season.