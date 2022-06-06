Vinland Saga Season 2 to Share Major Announcement This Week

✖

Vinland Saga confirmed a new season was in the works a while back, but fans have gotten little word on the anime since. Following its 2019 finale, the hit series has kept fans dangling with Thorfinn ahead of the hero's next trial. And soon, it turns out Vinland Saga season two will make a major announcement netizens won't want to miss.

The update comes straight from the official Twitter for Vinland Saga as you can see below. A key visual for the anime was posted alongside a date as the show's team confirmed a "big announcement" is coming soon for the anime.

The same staff as season one are working on, with a deeper understanding of the title.



Hope you all enjoy it.#VINLAND_SAGA https://t.co/W6RkglYbtq — やぶた Shuhei Yabuta (@yabshu55) June 6, 2022

It didn't take long for the anime's director to second the comment. She Yabuta posted his own note about the event, writing, "The same staff as season one are working on [this season] with a deeper understanding of the title. Hope you all enjoy it."

For those keeping up with Vinland Saga, the first season went live in 2019 and earned rave reviews from both fans and critics. The series directly adapts the historical epic penned by Makoto Yukimura under Kodansha. So, if you want to know more about Vinland Saga, you can read its official synopsis below for more details:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

