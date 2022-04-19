Vinland Saga Staff Gives Update on Season 2

Vinland Saga has kept quiet for a few years now, but the anime won’t stay away for much longer. A new season is in the works, and of course, netizens are eager to see what its comeback has in store. Thanks to one artist, we have learned a bit more about season two, and it seems the crew is working on Vinland Saga vigilantly.

The update comes from Takahiko Abiru, the character designer for Vinland Saga. The artist hit up Twitter to give followers an update on season two, and Abiru says work is still trudging forward. The team knows work has been slow so far, but they promise the wait will all be worth it in the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before I knew it, a much longer time had passed since we announced the production of Season 2.

We are still moving forward day by day with the anime production, so we appreciate your patience for a bit longer.#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/MCirmNgUOM — 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) April 19, 2022

“Before I knew it, a much longer time had passed since we announced the production of Season 2,” Abiru shared. “We are still moving forward day by day with the anime production, so we appreciate your patience for a bit longer.”

For those of you caught up with Vinland Saga, you will know the anime got its debut back in 2019. The hit anime went live under WIT Studio, and a second season was announced not that long ago. Right now, fans are hopeful the epic will return to television in 2023, but that release window is still up in the air given what Abiru has shared with his followers.

READ MORE: Vinland Saga Season 2 Reportedly Will Be Produced By MAPPA | Vinland Saga Director Tackles the Anime Industry’s State in New Post | Vinland Saga Creator Comments on Season 2 Staff

Want to know more about Vinland Saga? You can check out the anime’s official synopsis below:

“As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band’s leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery…the land Leif called Vinland.”

How excited are you to watch Vinland Saga season two? What do you want to see from the anime’s comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.