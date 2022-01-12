Vinland Saga Director Tackles the Anime Industry’s State in New Post

Many creators in the anime industry haven’t been shy about how they’d like to affect change when it comes to how those behind-the-scenes are treated, and recently, the director of the first season of Vinland Saga has shared their thoughts on the current state of the industry. On top of sharing his hopes for the future, Shuuhei Yabuta also gave fans a better look into the creation of the series while also relaying how some shows hit broadcast while discussing overall quality measures.

Yabuta might be most known for helping in adapting the story of Thorfinn, but he has also worked on popular series including Attack On Titan, Overlord, No Game No Life, and a handful of others over the course of his career. While the second season of Vinland Saga has been announced, Yabuta’s involvement is anyone’s guess, as well as when fans of the viking epic can expect the series to make return.

On his Official Twitter Account, Shuuhei had this to say regarding the state of the anime industry:

“TV stations or any other broadcasting services cannot determine the quality of the anime title. And creative studios are playing an important role in supporting creators, but even that is not the decisive factor in determining the quality of the episode. Even in a brisk industry that produces so many anime titles each year, unfortunately, no system for stabilizing quality or a business model for investing in studios and creators has been established. If you came across a wonderful anime episode today, I think it’s just because offortunate encounters of creators and the unconditional passion of some creators. I’m neither pessimistic nor giving up. Just in case(^_^;)”

When asked by a fan regarding how much influence the production committee of a series has, Yabuta had this to say:

“Unfortunately, the committee is cautious about expressions that risk damaging the brand of the anime or original, but the quality is largely left to the creators in the creative site. I think it carries the risk that creators will become self-righteous and lose their objectivity.”

What do you think of the Vinland Saga's director's thoughts on the industry as it stands?