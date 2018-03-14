‘Voltron’: When Will Hunk Get His Moment?

After five seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender, some fans are wondering when Hunk will have his time to shine.

Some spoilers for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Five below.

The other Paladins of Voltron each have a clear storyline or arc that they’re dealing with. Shiro has to deal with what the Galra did to him and his connection to the Black Lion and Zarkon. Keith is dealing with his Galra lineage and role within the Blade of Marmora. Lance is taking on more and more responsibility as the pilot of the Red Lion. Pidge has been singularly focused on finding her family. Princess Allura has gone from guide to Paladin and is now searching for the secrets of Altean alchemy.

And Hunk is still, more or less, comedic relief. ComicBook.com asked Voltron: Legendary Defender showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery when Hunk is finally going to have his moment.

“Hunk will have his time,” Dos Santos says. “You know, it’s a struggle, we won’t lie, it’s a struggle with this many characters to make sure that everybody gets their time in the sun. But, you know while Hunk’s story might not be directly as impactful as let’s say like a Pidge storyline. Obviously, I think, Hunk will definitely have his time to shine. It’s just we only have a finite amount of episodes and we’ve got to progress the story.”

“Yeah, and Hunk pretty much hit his largest hurdle in the very first season, Montgomery adds. “He was the first paladin out of the bunch to have any sort of moment, any sort of growth with the Balmera and kind of conquering his fears and becoming that hero. He’s really made his biggest strides already and everything else is stuff that is kind of like smaller elements for him. They’ll come up, but they are not as integral.”

“He’s really kind of the most fully formed paladin, other than Shiro, who was just perfect from day one,” Montgomery continues. “We had to unperfect him just to make him work. But Hunk, unlike Lance, who was putting on this personality to cover up his insecurities, and Keith’s struggle with belonging, and Pidge who clearly had the most easily defined kind of arc, of just like, ‘Hey, where’s my family?’ Hunk really didn’t have any of that struggle. He knew who he was, and really, has been probably the biggest rock, the most stability in our team. He conquered his biggest fears.”

“He’s definitely got some moments coming up, for sure,” Dos Santos concludes.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Five is now streaming on Netflix. Season Six premieres in June.

