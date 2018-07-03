‘Voltron’: What to Expect From Season 7

Audiences are raving about the recently released sixth season of Voltron on Netflix, but after binging every single episode available, the people are ready to find out what’s next.

To get the scoop, ComicBook.com took some time to chat with Voltron showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery. They dolled out a few hints as to what we can expect when Voltron Season 7 eventually arrives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think we kind of just did hint at [next season] a bit,” Montgomery told us. “Obviously their sights are set on getting back home, to Earth, where Pidge’s father has these plans to potentially, hopefully build them a new ship. But they have to get their first. And so they no longer have the castle ship, they’re gonna have to do some trekking to make it all the way home. So we can expect to see a little bit of Paladin travel time, and yeah.”

Dos Santos added, “All the fun stuff that you encounter while traversing the universe on your way home.”

When we brought up the idea of next season being a sort of “road trip season,” the showrunners certainly didn’t rule it out. Dos Santos simply said, “We’ll see.” To piggyback off of that sentiment, Montgomery added, “Yeah, a whole lot more Dungeons and Dragons.”

The showrunning duo joked back and forth about turning the entire seventh season of Voltron into a D&D game.

“Yeah, they’re gonna be playing a lot of Monsters and Mana,” Dos Santos said. In response to that, Montgomery quipped, “We enjoyed the episode so much, we decided we’re just gonna make that show now.”

While that was made to be a bit of a joke, Dos Santos admitted that a series based on the game played in Voltron had been discussed on multiple occasions.

“We actually did say that a few times,” he said. We’re like, ‘Let’s just make this show.’”

What did you think of Voltron‘s latest season? Any theories as to what will happen in Season 7? Let us know in the comments below!

The first six seasons of Voltron are available to stream on Netflix.