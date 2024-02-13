Coyote vs. Acme Drama Has Caught the Attention of Lawmakers

The fate of Coyote Vs. Acme appears to be sealed at Warner Bros Discovery. Following the revelation that the shelved Looney Tunes film would, most likely, be deleted following the movie studio turning down offers from Paramount, Netflix, and Amazon, it seems that the government might be getting into the mix. In a recent social media post, one U.S. Representative stated that the trend of studios erasing films for tax credits might be privy to government scrutiny.

If you weren't familiar with the plot of Coyote Vs. Acme, the film would follow Wile E. Coyote attempting to sue the Acme Corporation for the many products that failed to net the cartoon character his prize, the Road Runner. The movie featured Will Forte as the lawyer for the Coyote while Acme would be represented by none other than John Cena, the star of the silver screen and World Wrestling Entertainment. As many know, Coyote Vs. Acme hasn't been the only movie shelved by Warner Bros Discovery, as both Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt received similar fates.

Coyote Vs. The Government

United States Representative Joaquin Castro, who has represented the 20th District of Texas since 2013, had the following to say on social media with regards to Warner Bros Discovery's recent decision, "I've spoken (and written) to the DOJ (Department of Justice) and the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) about this disturbing, growing trend in the entertainment industry. It's anti-competitive, anti-worker and predatory. Regulators should review a corporation's use of this tactic in evaluating whether to sue to block future mergers."

I’ve spoken (and written) to the DOJ and the FTC about this disturbing, growing trend in the entertainment industry. It’s anti-competitive, anti-worker and predatory. Regulators should review a corporation’s use of this tactic in evaluating whether to sue to block future mergers. https://t.co/VSuNxpgS4j — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 10, 2024

The director of the scrapped film, Dave Green, posted on social media last year about the film. Green took the opportunity to thank those who helped to create the film while also stating how proud he was of the movie, "For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

