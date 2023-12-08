Coyote vs. ACME: Netflix and Paramount Reportedly Considering Saving Shelved WB Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry yet again earlier this fall, with reports indicating that they would be scrapping the already-completed Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme. The decision was met with a lot of backlash and skepticism, both from those within the industry and fans simply wanting to see the film. Shortly after, it was reported that Warner Bros. would consider selling the movie to another platform instead of scrapping it, and now a new report sheds light on what that currently entails. According to the reporting, both Netflix and Paramount have made bids for Coyote vs. Acme, with the latter promising a theatrical release as part of the deal. Apple, Sony, and Amazon have reportedly also seen the movie, with Sony and Apple not making bids, and Amazon "mulling" over the potential deal.

The reporting stresses that Warner Bros. is "playing hardball" in the scenario, wanting at least $70 million or more to cover Coyote vs. Acme's actual production budget. The film, which is led by John Cena and Will Forte, completed production entirely prior to this decision being made.

What Is Coyote vs. Acme About?

In Coyote vs. Acme, after every ACME Corporation product backfired on Wile E. Coyote, in his pursuit of the Road Runner, he hires an equally-unlucky human attorney to sue the company. When Wile E.'s lawyer finds out that his former law firm's intimidating boss is ACME's CEO, he teams up with Wile E. to win the court case against him. The film was to be based on the fictional The New Yorker article "Coyote v. Acme" by author Ian Frazier, which was published in 1990.

The ensemble cast of Coyote vs. Acme would have also included Lana Condor, with direction from Dave Green. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was among the film's producers, and is cited as having worked on the story.

Why Did Warner Bros. Want to Cancel Coyote vs. Acme?

According to reports shortly after the scrapping news, Warner Bros. Discovery was hoping to earn a tax write-down on Coyote vs. Acme, a strategy similar to what it used on DC's Batgirl in the summer of 2022.

"For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time," Green wrote on social media shortly after the initial news broke. "I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

h/t: Deadline