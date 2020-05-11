These Killer Anime Deals Are Only on Amazon for a Limited Time

If you are in need of some new anime to binge during a weekend at home, Amazon has you covered for a very limited time. As always, the online retailer have a slew of one-day deals going on, and TV lovers were quick to scope our the offerings. As it turns out, a good number of anime series are part of today's deals, and you will not want to pass them up.

If you head over to Amazon, you can find the full list of anime deals here. There are 25 pages of results but you should be warned! Not all of the offerings are discounted but instead offered with accelerated delivery. There are also a good few series included in the search which aren't anime... so we aren't sure why An American in Paris shows up on the result list.

After all, we're pretty sure that isn't an anime. Gene Kelly is a great many things but a shonen icon is not one of them!

You can find out picks below for top deals open today through Amazon, and they involved a slew of top-name shows. Inuyasha has a slew of volumes on sale despite them being repackaged. This sale is timed perfectly as it was announced a few days ago that Inuyasha is making a comeback. The feudal era anime is getting a sequel this fall, so you can catch up on the original series thanks to this daily deal.

There are also a goo number of Naruto volumes available, so you can check all of them out on Amazon. Both film and TV anime are part of the deal spanning from Naruto to Naruto Shippuden. The same goes for Digimon and its second season.

There are also offerings which fans might find more obscure. Throwback series like Vampire Knight are well-known to many, but newcomers to the medium may not have heard of the gothic romance. So if you want to check out something a bit supernatural and sinister, this is the show for you!

