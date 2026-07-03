4 Years Later, Alien Stage Finally Confirms a New Anime Adaptation

This year’s Anime Expo is turning out to be one of the biggest conventions in recent years. It’s the largest Japanese pop culture convention held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California over the 4th of July weekend. The event celebrates Japanese culture such as anime, manga, and video games, bringing together fans, creators, and industry professionals. While fans across the globe can’t attend the event, they all look forward to the latest updates and announcements from the Japanese animation studios and producers. However, while the main attraction is always Japanese series, others often get the attention through exciting announcements. During its Anime Expo panel, the viral web series confirmed a full-fledged anime adaptation.

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The information was later shared by a new official X handle of the Alien Stage animation project. Needless to say, the post immediately went viral with thousands of likes in less than an hour. The numbers keep rising, and it now has over a hundred thousand likes with more than three million impressions in 12 hours. Fans all over the world are excited for the project, although no further information has been shared for now. However, since the official X handle has already been launched, it’s only a matter of time before it drops new updates.

What Is Alien Stage About?

Image Courtesy of QMENG

This web-animated music series is created by VIVINOS, a South Korean YouTuber and animator, in collaboration with QMENG. While the series is told through animated music videos on YouTube, it blends together a complex and captivating plot with its fair share of tragedies. The story takes place in a dystopian world where aliens rule over the planet and keep humans as pets. For their amusement, humans are forced to compete in a brutal, idol singing competition where losers are executed on stage.

Beneath the gorgeous and striking imagery, the story navigates complex psychological themes, queer relations, intense rivalries, unrequited feelings, and gut-wrenching tragedies. The web series initially debuted in September 2022 and immediately went viral thanks to its catchy music and captivating themes. It has one of the most active fan bases on social media, primarily due to the queer representation and the intriguing plot.

Alien Stage Is Long Overdue for an Anime Adaptation

Image Courtesy of QMENG

Rather than a traditional anime series, the web series focuses on visual storytelling through music videos, focusing on the brutal world the characters are forced to live in. The fanbase has remained active over the years, making it one of the most talked-about shows without having a full-fledged adaptation. Across 12 short episodes, the web series has a runtime of around 50 minutes.

All videos combined have accumulated more than 200 million total views, with most episodes surpassing 10 million views each. The anime is expected to expand the story and the world-building. Characters will be given more depth through dialogue and inner monologues as their feelings are explored in detail.

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