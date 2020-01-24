Weathering With You Overcomes Your Name’s U.S. Box Office Records

Weathering With You has already hit the ground floor running in North America following its release to theaters across the hemisphere and fans are taking notice! With the critically acclaimed movie already a hit on the review website that is Rotten Tomatoes, easily being considered “Fresh” with over 95% positive reviews, it’s no surprise that its become one of the most popular releases from the distributors at GKIDS. However, it seems a new wrinkle has been added as the latest anime film from creator Makoto Shinkai, overtaking its spiritual predecessor that came before, Your Name!

Box Office Mojo has released a report that states that Weathering With You has already surpassed $5 Million USD since opening to numerous screens across North America, overtaking Your Name in domestic receipts while simultaneously becoming the highest grossing theatrical release for GKIDS to date. Though the anime film may not be in every theater, there is still time for you to check out the movie if you’re interested in following the gorgeously animated story of Hokoda and Hina.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the two films both look at “star crossed lovers” in supernatural experiences, they vary in a number of ways when it comes to the story overall. Your Name dives into the world of time travel and mind swapping, while Weathering With You focuses on a girl with the power to manipulate the weather. With both featuring stunning animation, it’s clear that Makoto Shinkai is on a serious roll when it comes to creating films that resonate with audiences.

What do you think of Weathering With You overtaking Your Name? Which of the two did you prefer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Weathering With You!

You can still find the film in theaters in some limited areas across the United States as of this writing. GKIDS officially describes Weathering With You as such, “”The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”