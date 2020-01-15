✖

Makoto Shinkai's newest directorial effort, Weathering With You, is now streaming on HBO Max! While Shinkai himself is already looking ahead towards his next major project, there are still tons of fans who have yet to experience his newest film. Now there's a brand new way to do so as the film is now available for streaming. HBO Max had been steadily growing over the course of 2020, and it's starting off 2021 with a huge boost to its library of anime feature films with Makoto Shinkai's latest adding to the growing collection of GKIDS licensed projects.

It was previously revealed that a few other GKIDS licensed feature films such as Promare and Ride Your Wave would be joining HBO Max over the course of the month, but Weathering With You's New Year's Day addition is a major surprise as it was not revealed in Warner Media's initial list of January releases. Now fans have a whole new film to check out as they wait for what Shinkai is cooking up next!

Weathering With You's selection on HBO Max seems to only include the English dubbed release, so fair warning going in on that part unless it gets updated after the time of this writing. The English dub cast of the film includes Brandon Engman as Hodaka, Ashley Boettcher as Hina, Lee Pace as Suga, Alison Brie as Natsumi, Emeka Guindo as Nagi, Riz Ahmed as Takai, Vinnie Penna as Kimura, Mike Pollock as Yasui, and Barbara Goodson as Tachibana.

GKIDS officially describes Weathering With You as such, "The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky..."

