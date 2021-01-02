Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog and More Cartoon Network Shows Now Streaming on HBO Max

✖

Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and more fan favorite Cartoon Network shows are now streaming on HBO Max. Although it got off to a rough start with some fans, the past year had seen the streaming service boost its library with tons of old and new favorites. One of the initial draws for animation fans was its collection of anime, Adult Swim, and nostalgic Cartoon Network series from the early 2000s. Now 2021 is starting off with a bang as now even more Cartoon Network classics have been added to HBO Max that nearly rounds up the full collection of fan favorites!

Joining previously available series such as The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter's Laboratory, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Chowder, and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, are new additions fans have been asking for such as Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Codename: Kids Next Door and more! Here's Cartoon Network's official Twitter celebration for this new wave of throwbacks:

Here's the full breakdown of the new Cartoon Network additions now streaming on HBO Max as of January 1st:

Not only did the newest update provide a huge new wave of nostalgic favorites, the newer series were definitely not ignored as there are now new episodes available for currently running series such as Apple & Onion, Craig of the Creek, and Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart. Together with all of the other more recent favorites on the service such as Victor & Valentino, We Bare Bears, the updated Powerpuff Girls reboot series and more offered in HBO Max's Cartoon Network hub.

HBO Max is getting off on a strong start this year with cartoon fans, so it definitely raises hopes for what could be coming the rest of this year! But what do you think? Which of these new Cartoon Network additions will you be checking out first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!