Promare and More Anime Coming to HBO Max Next Month

✖

Promare, Ride Your Wave and more anime are coming to HBO Max in January! Although much of its anime releases are curated through Crunchyroll (which has a good chance of changing in 2021 due to its recently announced acquisition), the streaming service has begun picking up steam in terms of the licensed material it will offer through its library. Warner Media announced the new slate of TV series and movie releases joining its library next month, and it includes some major anime releases coming through with the help of GKIDS' licensing.

With HBO Max already offering the full slate of Studio Ghibli's line of classic anime films, now the library will be getting a major boost next month with the addition of the massively popular Promare, Masaaki Yuasa's Night is Short, Walk On Girl, and more! Here's the breakdown of new anime coming to HBO Max in January according to Warner Media's official press release:

Night is Short, Walk On Girl - January 12th

Promare - January 12th

Ride Your Wave - January 12th

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut - January 15th (dubbed)

The biggest release in January out of these selections is undoubtedly Promare. Studio Trigger's debut feature film, directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, was one of the biggest releases of 2019 as fans packed the theatrical screenings to the brim throughout its limited run. It has since inspired a huge fandom that's hoping to see more of its world and characters explored in the future someday.

ComicBook.com gave it a glowing recommendation of Promare in our review last year (which you can find here if you'd like) with the following, "Constantly upstaging itself with each new scene, each performance, and twists and turns in the plot, ensuring Promare is going to go down as one of Studio Trigger's finest projects, if not its best." Not only that, but Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s first season director's cut is a pretty good way to catch up in time for the second season's return next month as well!

Which of these new anime additions will you be checking out on HBO Max next month? Which anime are you currently watching on the streaming service? Are you using HBO Max to check out anime at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!