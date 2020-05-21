Japan's Box Office Is Down Nearly 100% a Year After Weathering With You

Weathering With You became a box office hit in the country of Japan, bringing in a ton of profits for the director Makoto Shinkai and the studio responsible for the film, but about a year later, the profits for Japan's movie theaters is down by around 100% from where it once was! Now, with the coronavirus pandemic causing more than a few theaters to have to close their doors in order to assist in "flattening the curve", it's clear that the days of pulling in profits on the same level as the Shinkai directed masterpiece definitely isn't possible.

Weathering With You, for those who haven't had the chance to see it to this day, is the spiritual successor to the blockbuster anime hit of Your Name, following a new cast of characters in a plot that revolves around some star crossed lovers. With a young girl having the ability to manipulate the weather throwing a serious monkey wrench into the would be lovers' relationship, Shinkai once again was able to create a world of vibrant characters and even more stunning animation that helped to make it one of the biggest anime movies of 2019. Following its success in Japan, the movie was then brought to North America in the early part of 2020 and gaining even more profits on the Western hemisphere.

ANN reports that the Motion Pictures Producers Association of Japan stated that the overall profit of the theaters that are in Japan for April had gone down nearly 95%, proving that the coronavirus pandemic has taken some deep hits when it comes to overall box office performance.

The world of anime has been hit hard by the coronavirus, not just when it comes to the overall profits of the box office in Japan, but also with the development and release of several anime franchises across the board. One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Pokemon, Digimon, and several other popular series have all been hit by delays thanks to the pandemic. Anime movies such as Detective Conan and Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 have also had to delay their releases this year, and we're sure we'll see the world of anime continue to take some hits.

