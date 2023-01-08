Wednesday's Viral Dance Gets Cursed Dragon Ball Remix

Netflix's Wednesday is one of the biggest shows on the platform, and by now, it seems everyone has seen its viral dance sequence. You may not expect someone like Wednesday Addams to have smooth moves, but you would be wrong. Her new show proved as much when Wednesday hit the dance floor in a now-famous episode, and one netizen is making the scene go viral once more with help from Dragon Ball.

It turns out we have Tom Schalk to thank for the update. The voice actor decided to put their sound design skills to the test on Twitter (@TomStheVoice) by making a Wednesday remix. And of course, what else were they going to cut into the Netflix original but Dragon Ball Z?

Netflix's "Wednesday" but with Dragon Ball sound effects pic.twitter.com/kdkLflEcsL — Tom Schalk the Snowman (jolly happy soul) (@TomStheVoice) January 5, 2023

As you can see above, the hilarious clip takes out the music from Wednesday and times its dance to sound effects from Dragon Ball. You can hear a number of iconic sounds from the anime here as the Addams daughter dances to sound FXs. And honestly, the twist at the clip's end is worth the payoff.

After all, Wednesday could not be more different from Goku, and that makes this remix all the better. It is honestly hard to find a thing in common between Dragon Ball and The Addams Family. Still, this viral video proves Wednesday can dance to anything, so maybe Dragon Ball should take a point from the girl if it ever needs to update its Fusion Dance...!

Does this video rank as the Internet's most cursed anime meme...? Or are there others that rise above? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.