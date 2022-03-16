Witch Hat Atelier Hinting at BIG Announcement

While some of the biggest anime franchises might be garnering attention with new episodes of One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations being front and center, there are plenty of major manga series that have yet to receive an anime adaptation of their own. Such is the case with Witch Hat Atelier, the series that first began in 2016 and is touted by many fans of the manga as having beautiful art alongside compelling storytelling. Now, the manga is hyping a major announcement which might spell an anime series in its future.

The announcement in question is set to arrive in the upcoming Japanese publication of Morning Two, arriving on April 22nd next month. While there have been rumors of an anime series, there have yet to be any hints at which studio will be bringing the adventures of Coco to life. Needless to say, there are quite a few studios out there that could fit the bill when it comes to this magical story that uses breathtaking art to explore its world.

Witch Hat Atelier takes a page from stories like Berserk and Fullmetal Alchemist, putting its protagonist through the wringer thanks to some horrible events, as Coco attempts to free her mother from a spell gone wrong that she had forged.

The official description of Witch Hat Atelier from Kodansha, the publishers of the manga that were also responsible for Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga to name a few, reads as such:

“In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: she wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch … until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem.”

Do you think that next month will see the announcement of an official anime series for Witch Hat Atelier? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the supernatural.

