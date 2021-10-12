Witch Hat Atelier Is Reportedly Getting an Anime

The fall season has arrived for anime fans, and that means a ton of shows are making their debut. From Demon Slayer to Mushoku Tensei, a slew of hit series have made their comebacks, but the fall season isn’t just for anime premieres. It seems the season is rife for announcements, and that is why a new report suggests Witch Hat Atelier is getting an anime.

The report popped up online courtesy of fan pages like SugoiLITE. The notice cropped up after domain registration info went live on social media. As it turns out, a domain was registered for Witch Hat Atelier in Japan with its IP being located in Osaka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, nothing official has been said about an anime order, but this website registration is hard to dismiss. A good number of shows have been leaked in the last decade thanks to domain registrations, and Witch Hat Atelier may be the next. But to be safe, some fans are waiting for Kodansha Comics to make the official announcement before they geek out.

Given the popularity of Witch Hat Atelier, an anime adaptation is hardly surprising. The series, which is written by Kamome Shirahama, is a lovely fantasy tale that becomes darker with each page. The tale follows a girl named Coco who wishes to become a witch, but her lack of innate magic makes such a dream impossible. This is the case until Coco meets an old wizard doing rune magic, but her first foray with witchcraft turns her mother into stone. Coco must then learn under the wizard Qifrey to hone her skills and save her mom, but a dark plot stirs around her when covens learn of the girl’s runic abilities.

This kind of fantasy tale begs for an anime, and its gorgeous art suits a great many studios. Places like CloverWorks or even Kyoto Animation could handle the task if called upon. So for now, we’re crossing our fingers that a Witch Hat Atelier anime is truly in the works! If you want to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis from Kodansha below:

“In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: she wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch … until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem.”

What do you think of this new rumor? Would you like Witch Hat Atelier to get its own anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.