Witch Watch Creator Inks Special Jujutsu Kaisen Sketch

Kenta Shinohara, the creator behind Witch Watch, has imagined a fun crossover with Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen with a special new sketch! Shinohara's works might not be the most notable out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but it's highly likely you'll recognize them as both Sket Dance and Astra Lost in Space had their own successful runs. That same kind of success can already be found with Witch Watch, too. While the manga first hit the magazine last year, it's already made an impression with many fans thanks to its unique blend of magical focused action and comedy.

Witch Watch actually graced the cover of the newest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and to celebrate Shinohara took to the series' official Twitter account to share a fun new sketch of Morihito Otogi, Kanshi Kazamatsuri, and Keigo Magami fully decked out in Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori, and Yuta Okkotsu's outfits respectively. Given all of the references to other Jump series throughout Witch Watch so far, it's not hard to imagine what a full crossover between the two series could look like:

If you're curious about Kenta Shinohara's Witch Watch, you can now find the entire series so far with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. The latest chapters can be read completely for free alongside their release, however, and Viz Media begins to tease the series as such, "Morihito Otogi's family is descended from a long line of ogre familiars, and he has the inhuman strength to prove it. One day, his father comes to him with the life-changing news that he is to become the familiar of his childhood friend, the teenage witch Nico. He is to live under the same roof with her and protect her from anything and anyone that may attempt to harm her."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Nico is excited to get to live with the love of her life, even if her crush is one-sided—Morihito is so serious about his duties to protect her that any romance is going to be an uphill battle. But he has every reason to be serious, as Nico has a prophecy of doom hanging over her head!" But what do you think?

