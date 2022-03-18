Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Details First Home Video Release

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has made a name for itself as the movie brought Gege Akutami's supernatural series to life on the big screen. After working through season one, this movie introduced one of the story's strongest characters and ran through more of Akutami's lore. Of course, that means fans are eager to add the movie to their collections, and it seems the film is already making plans for its home video debut.

The update comes from Japan as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 posted a promo about its theatrical run overseas. The film will be leaving theaters before much longer, so naturally, it wanted to assure fans a home video drop was on its way. According to the new report, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will hit Blu-ray and DVD in Japan this fall, so international fans can expect a release near them at a later date.

The report says Japan will get its home release on September 21st. If stateside fans are lucky, the movie may hit shelves near them by the winter holidays. They can expect the release to happen well before season two makes its debut at the very least. Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed its working on its next season behind the scenes, but fans haven't been informed when season two could go live.

If you haven't gotten the chance to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0, you can catch up with the prequel in print. Its manga is published in the United States by Viz Media and can be found digitally or in stores. For more details on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?"

Have you gotten the chance to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0? How hyped are you for the anime's second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.