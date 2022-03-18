Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Blu-Ray Reveals Tragic New Art of Yuta

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, took the opportunity to tell the story of Jujutsu Tech before Yuji Itadori enrolled within its supernatural halls, following the story of protagonist Yuta Okkotsu and his tragic tale. With the home video release slated for Japan in September, new art has been released for the upcoming Blu-Ray that shows off not just Yuta's swordsmanship but the sad relationship that he has with Rika, the love of his life that is bound to him thanks in part to his cursed energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen's prequel movie has become the seventh biggest anime film of all time, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit in theaters around the world. While Yuta was first introduced in this prequel movie, fans should expect the events of the film, and Okkotsu himself, to return in the future of the anime adaptation, with the second season of MAPPA's popular production set to return next year.

Twitter User King_Jin_Woo shared the new art from the upcoming physical release, showing the human side of Rika before she is transformed into a monstrous, supernatural being as a result of the power of Yuta Okkotsu and his desire to keep her close to his own heart:

If you have yet to watch the prequel movie for yourself, Crunchyroll released an official description of Jujutsu Kaisen 0:

"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?"

The popularity of the Shonen franchise from Gege Akutami cannot be overstated, with Jujutsu Kaisen becoming one of the biggest sellers for Weekly Shonen Jump, especially following the release of its first movie. While it still has some territory to cover if it is hoping to overtake the likes of One Piece and Demon Slayer, who knows how much more popular it will become when season two arrives in 2023.

What do you think of this sad new art for the upcoming home video release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.