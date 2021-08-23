Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Debuts New Clip All About Vesmir

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is set to explore some major elements from the past of the world made famous by CD Projekt's video games that follow the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, specifically following Geralt's mentor Vesemir and his early days as a Witcher. Set to release later this month, the upcoming animated movie will be another entry into this world from Netflix, which is currently developing the second season of the live-action series that has become one of the most popular original television shows that the streaming service has created to date.

The upcoming animated film, which is set to land on August 23rd, is developed by Studio Mir, the animation studio that was responsible for the likes of The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, and Voltron: Legendary Defender to name a few. Unlike these shows, however, Nightmare of the Wolf is going to dive into some bloody affairs as the world of Geralt and Vesemir has never shied away from showing just how brutal this realm of the supernatural could be.

The Official Twitter Account of Netflix Geeked shows off how Vesemir trains a new generation of Witchers, with the young students having to deal with some insanely brutal regiments before they can fight against a world of supernatural terrors and become some of the most powerful bounty hunters in the world:

"Here, we offer strength, purpose and respect." here's a sneak peek at THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF of Vesemir being daddy to Kaer Morhen's witchers-in-training pic.twitter.com/2ZYYGi6cVn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 19, 2021

If you're unfamiliar with this upcoming new animated movie which will explore the earlier days of Vesemir, Netflix released an official description which you can read below:

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past…"

