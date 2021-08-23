The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Reveals New Character Posters

The Witcher is easily one of the most popular original live-action series that Netflix has in its current roster, taking us into new adventure of Geralt of Rivia, but the streaming service isn't stopping here, as an upcoming animated film is set to explore the past of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is set to arrive on Netflix on August 23rd, not just further exploring this world of magic and mysticism, but giving us insight into the earlier days of Vesemir and how he was set on the path to becoming a Witcher himself.

The new character posters give fans an idea of who will be the players in the upcoming film, with Vesemir being joined by the likes of Tetra Gilcrest, Luka, Deglan, Lady Zerbst, and Filavandrel to name a few. One of the new character posters also hints that we will have the chance to see Vesemir's childhood and what led him to become a Witcher in a world where monsters and demons lurk the darkness of the woods. Our own Matthew Aguilar reviewed the upcoming movie, giving it a perfect five out of five, calling it "a thrilling ride through Witcher history full of style, pulse-pounding action, and often brutal choices that no Witcher fan dare miss,"

Netflix Geeked's Official Twitter Account shared the new character posters that also give breakdowns of the major characters that will be making up the bloody tale of the Nightmare of the Wolf:

here’s a little more info about the new Witcher characters joining the series: - TETRA GILCREST is a powerful sorceress who works to keep peace on the Continent by ensuring that magic is not abused

- LUKA is an outspoken witcher and compatriot of Vesemir’s pic.twitter.com/2C6Zapeoll — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 18, 2021

- FILAVANDREL (who also appeared in live action in The Witcher Season 1) is a fallen elf king and an old friend to Vesemir

- young VESEMIR grew up as a servant on a nobleman’s estate, yearning to break free of his social standing and to explore the Continent to find his destiny pic.twitter.com/edJRRzygB6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 18, 2021

