The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Shows Off Japanese Dub With New Trailer

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has shown off its Japanese dub with the newest trailer for the Netflix original anime film! Following the huge wave of success for the debut season of the original series on Netflix, The Witcher was announced to expand its universe with a slew of new projects that not only included a second season of the main series but a brand new anime film set years before the events of the series. This new film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, follows a Witcher named Vesemir instead as he comes to grips with his own challenges.

With The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf quickly approaching its release worldwide on Netflix on August 23rd, Netflix has released a cool new trailer for the film that shows off the Japanese dub of the upcoming project. Not only that, but this trailer also comes with a slick new theme song, "Hallelujah," as performed by ROTTENGRAFFTY. It's got some older footage mixed in with the new, but the entire thing feels fresh due to the new dub. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Netflix)

While the Japanese dub cast is still being kept a mystery for now as of the trailer's release, the English dub cast of the series includes the likes of Theo James as Vesemir, Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst. Directed by Kwang Il Han for Studio MIR (the animation studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and most recently DOTA: Dragon's Blood), The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will also feature a script from Beau DeMayo (who also serves as producer).

The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as co-producer for the film as well, and Netflix officially describes The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as such, "The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past…"

