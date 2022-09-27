Wolfboy and the Everything Factory Clip Introduces a Surprising Friend (Exclusive)

Fans have been drawn to Wolfboy and the Everything Factory not only because of the title character, but also because of the allies he keeps close to him, though a new clip from Season 2 of the series introduces an entirely unexpected figure into his life, taking Wolfboy completely by surprise. With an all-new season of adventures right around the corner, this is likely only one of many surprises in store for both the characters and the audience. Check out an exclusive clip from Wolfboy and the Everything Factory above before Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30th.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created with Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD's Create Together), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan (All Hail King Julien, Kung Fu Panda), and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment.

In addition to Akhtar as the titular Wolfboy, the series is voiced by Critics' Choice Award nominee Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), who portrays Sprout, Lilly Williams as Xandra, Cristina Milizia (DC Superhero Girls) as Floof, Abigail Estrella (Alice's Wonderland Bakery) as Seth, and Gordon-Levitt voicing Professor Luxcraft. The series is peppered with a number of special performances, including Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) as Nyx.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series El Deafo, critically acclaimed Amber Brown created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections Best Foot Forward, Duck & Goose, Surfside Girls, and Life By Ella. The impressive all-ages offerings also include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series Stillwater, Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers, new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including The Snoopy Show, as well as Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series Jane, a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30th.

