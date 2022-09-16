Batman: Caped Crusader Series Being Shopped to Netflix, Amazon and Apple

When the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery was announced, no one could have expected what was to come. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been canceling numerous projects like Batgirl, The Wonder Twins and even Batman: Caped Crusader. The latter of the bunch was canceled by the studio but will be shopped to a bunch of other steaming services, and now we know who the top contenders are. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Batman: Caped Crusader is being shipped to Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

The series would mark Bruce Timm's long-awaited return to Batman animation on television, after he spearheaded the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series. For Reeves and Abrams, the collaboration is significant on multiple levels — for one thing, the pair been friends and collaborators since they were 13 years old, working on projects such as Felicity and Cloverfield. On another level, both recently signed landmark deals with WarnerMedia — Abrams for an overall deal, and Reeves for an overall television deal.

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement when the series was announced. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

The next big DC Comics project to be released will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!