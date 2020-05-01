World Trigger Season 3 Shares New Character Designs

After bringing the second season to an end a few years ago, Toei Animation surprised fans last year when it announced a new season of World Trigger was in the works. They were playing coy as to what this new series will be since they're not directly leading with "Season 3," but getting new episodes of this franchise is still an exciting prospect. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to when this new World Trigger will be releasing (especially now due to the complications of the novel coronavirus), but work on the new anime is moving forward just the same!

The official website for World Trigger shared a glimpse at several of the new characters and designs coming to the new season with looks at Osamu Mikumo, Kazuaki Oji, Yoko Katori, Tatsuhito Ikoma, and Takuma Yuba. These designs were handled by returning character designer for the new episodes, Toshihisa Kaiya.

A better look at the new "World Trigger" TV anime character designs https://t.co/dUTsTmTh3L pic.twitter.com/BmWjRg0sf9 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) May 1, 2020

While much of the cast and staff from the previous two seasons will be returning for the third entry, the director position has seen a bit of a shake up. Taking over from previous director Kouji Ogawa will be Morio Hatano, who most notably worked on the Future Trunks saga of Dragon Ball Super. But for those wanting familiar voices, Tomo Muranaka as Yuma Kuga, Yuki Kaji as Osamu Mikumo, Nao Tamura as Chika Amatori, Yuichi Nakamura as Yuichi Jin, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hyuse have all been confirmed to return for the season.

As mentioned, there unfortunately is no confirmed release date or window for the season as of this writing. Given that original series creator Daisuke Ashihara recently returned to the manga after a lengthy hiatus means that there will be plenty of new ground to cover when the anime finally does make its big return to screens. It's one fans have been waiting for, and hopefully it meets those expectations!

Are you excited to see more of World Trigger now that it's been a few years? What are you hoping to see when the anime makes its big return? What do you think of the new designs so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

