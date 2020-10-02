World Trigger Season 2 Announced

Daisuke Ashihara’s World Trigger is one of the more popular action series to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and the anime was such a huge hit that it ran for two seasons with over 70 episodes in total. But after the second season came to an end a few years ago, fans have been eagerly waiting for the series to come back with a third season ever since. Thankfully that wait is soon going to be over as Toei Animation have announced that they are producing a new season of World Trigger.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the new season above, and Toei Animation will be producing the new season. Details are currently scarce about how long this new season of the series will be or what it will be adapting from the original manga, but it has already been confirmed that the original cast from the first two seasons will be returning for their roles.

This means that returning fan-favorites include Tomo Muranaka as Yuma Kuga, Yuuki Kaji as Osamu Mikumo, Nao Tamura as Chika Amatori, Yuichi Nakamura as Yuichi Jin, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hyuse are all making a comeback. Toei Animation themselves are playing coy as this isn’t quite labeled “Season 3” directly and instead is being called a “new season,” so there might even be a shake-up in some other ways.

Coincidentally, the Ashihara made his return to the series last year after being on break since 2016, and has been putting out steady updates to the series with various breaks in between for health. So there is new material should the new season continue to pick up exactly where it all left off.

World Trigger was originally created by Daisuke Ashihara For Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2013. The series is set in a city where a mysterious gate opens, and monsters known as “Neighbors” begin to appear. A defense organization, Border, springs up to defeat the new threats with the help of Neighbor technology in the form of Triggers, which are specialized tools to combat them. One day a mysterious humanoid Neighbor boy named Yuma Kuga crosses over and wants to hide. He then meets the Border trainee Osamu Mikumo, who wants to help Kuga hide from Border.

The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and 18 volumes have been released in Japan as of 2017. The series was adapted into an anime produced by Toei Animation in 2014, and ran for 73 episodes before it ended its run in 2016.