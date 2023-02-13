Wotakoi Creator to Launch New Manga This Month

It's happening, guys. The manga world is about to get a new series by Fujita, the creator of everyone's favorite rom-com. Not long ago, the publisher Ichijinsha announced the artist behind Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku is creating a web manga label. The series, which is titled Villain, is slated to debut at the end of this month.

So far, fans know little about the series other than its main character. Villain is said to be based on Vocaloid producer Teniwoha's song with the same name. As you can see below, the series released some artwork ahead of its big launch, and Fujita's work is gorgeous. We can see a man with markings on his face standing with a street light, and their blue hair is an absolute mood.

"Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku" creator Fujita will start a new Gender Dysphoria focused manga series titled "Villain" based on the Vocaloid Song by Teniwoha on the Comic Howl Web Site this month.



Now, Fujita is not the only manga creator joining the web manga. Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv are set to bring a new series to the online anthology. The pair confirmed Masamune-kun no Revenge engagement is on the horizon, but again, few details have been shared about the project asides from its tentative title.

If you are not familiar with Fujita's work ahead of their new series, we can certainly recommend Wotakoi as a starting point. The comic began online in April 2014 before earning serialization under Comic Pool the following year. The rom-com went on to inspire a hit anime under A-1 Pictures in 2018. So if you want to know more about Wotokoi's nerdy romance, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Narumi Momose has had it rough: every boyfriend she's had dumped her once they found out she was an otaku, so she's gone to great lengths to hide it. When a chance meeting at her new job with childhood friend, fellow otaku, and now coworker Hirotaka Nifuji almost gets her secret outed at work, she comes up with a plan to make sure he never speaks up. But he comes up with a counter-proposal: why doesn't she just date him instead? In love, there are no save points."

