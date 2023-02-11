Berserk Shatters Manga Record

Berserk has continued despite creator Kentaro Miura's tragic passing, with friends of the mangaka, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, looking to honor their friend by making sure that the long-running story of Guts and the Band of Hawk will see a finale. Having debuted in the 1980s, the dark manga has been in circulation for decades, with the beloved franchise moving past previous records as a new statistic has confirmed how many millions of copies of Berserk are in the world as we speak.

Following Miura's last chapter, Mori and Studio Gaga certainly haven't pulled any punches when it comes to the adversity that has become Guts' trademark over the course of Berserk. Following the Black Swordsman and his friends managing to make their way to Elfhelm and curing Casca of her affliction following the Eclipse, Griffith and his hordes were able to eliminate the magical locale and take some powerful allies from Gutsin his dark journey. With Guts now struggling with his adventure as he finds himself unable to stop Casca from being kidnapped, the previous chapter of the manga gave us a Black Swordsman who is struggling with his place in the world and how he can continue in the face of insurmountable odds.

How Much Berserk Is Too Much?

At present, Berserk has fifty-five million copies of its manga in circulation, with the numbers representing both print and digital copies of the series that have been steadily releasing new chapters for decades and receiving a number of anime adaptations as a result.

Last year, Berserk released a television series that cut and re-edited the trilogy of feature-length films from Studio 4C in Berserk: The Memorial Edition, which also included the addition of never before seen material that was left on the cutting room floor when the movies first hit the silver screen. Unfortunately, since this release, there has been no word on whether or not a new anime adaptation will eventually hit the screen, though there certainly is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted.

Currently, the 372nd chapter of Berserk has yet to reveal when it will arrive in the pages of the manga's publisher, Young Animal, though there are plenty of fans that are crossing their fingers that it will be sooner rather than later.

