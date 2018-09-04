WWE Star Shares ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Cosplay of Android 18

WWE is a larger than life wrestling program, so it’s only fitting that even its superstars are fans of a larger than life anime like Dragon Ball Z. From big names like The New Day tag team, to burgeoning stars like Rhea Ripley, fans are all over.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley once donned some awesome Android 18 cosplay, and fans definitely wouldn’t mind if she showed her love for the series in the ring someday.

As fans can see, Ripley captures the essence of Android 18 well. It’s not the only time she’s showed her love for Dragon Ball Z, as she’s once shared a photo of herself wrestling in Vegeta inspired Saiyan armor on her Instagram page (which you can find here). Like Android 18 and Vegeta, Ripley’s been on a tear on WWE as well.

After making her debut as part of the company during the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament last year, Ripley has gone on to great success on the NXT developmental brand. Working more on the UK side of things, Ripley has certainly gained a much huger fanbase from her original debut last year. She’ll be making a grand return to the Mae Young Classic this year as well.

She was one of the first competitors announced for the second year of the tournament alongside former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, and that’s great company to be in. She also fought for the chance to be NXT’s inaugural UK Women’s Champion, though those results are being kept under wraps for now. Now she’ll definitely have more support in these efforts from the Dragon Ball Z fanbase.

