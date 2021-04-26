Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to Return in Fall 2021

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been off the air for some time, but that has given its. Team time to work. After all, the show is expected to return this year with even more episodes. Now, it seems that Yashahime's team has found a return window for the anime, and it will make a comeback before the winter holidays come in.

The update came via Twitter recently when the official page for Shonen Sunday confirmed the news. It turns out Yashahime will help usher in the fall season. This means fans can expect the anime to drop new episodes starting October 2021. But of course, no exact date for the season premiere has been set.

If you are not caught up with Yashahime, you have plenty of time to check in on the Inuyasha sequel. The series can be found on Crunchyroll subbed. As for its synopsis, you can read up on the story below:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

Are you hyped about the return of Yashahime? Did you enjoy the first season of the Inuyasha sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.