Yashahime Princess Half Demon Ventures Back To Episode One

Yashahime Princess Half Demon continues telling the story of the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha, but the latest episode of the anime threw a curve ball at audiences by venturing back to the events of the first episode, and giving fans a more behind the scenes look at what was happening to Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha. As the trio are attempting to rid the world of demons while simultaneously searching for the "Dream Butterfly" that has been plaguing Setsuna's nights throughout her life, the sequel series has explored brand new characters and scenarios years after the conclusion of the first series.

This episode saw Towa being left behind by Setsuna and Moroha on their next demon eradicating mission, with the daughter of Sesshomaru running into a rogue pirate named Riku. With Towa sharing her food from the modern era with the swashbuckler, Riku responded by giving her a brand new katana, that was actually stolen from a feudal lord, landing her in hot water. It's from here that we see just how Towa had been captured in the first episode, which took the opportunity to go back into the past and document the days of Inuyasha, Kagome, and their friends months after the conclusion of the original anime series.

(Photo: Sunrise)

On top of Towa being captured by the owners of the katana, Setsuna and Towa were battling against the demon bear of Fubuki, a demon that had power over the snow and ice around it. With the giant demon causing quite the problem for the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, they were able to win the day by taking down the adorable originator of the large rampaging polar bear.

While the series has yet to reveal the mystery behind what has happened many of the original players of its predecessor, we are learning more about the three demon slayers than ever before. With only a few episodes in the pan so far, it will be interesting to learn more about the fate of characters like Inuyasha, Kagome, and their friends, with this series taking place numerous years after the conclusion of the first anime.

What did you think of this clever revisit of the events of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon episode one?