Yashahime Promo Reveals a Throwback Look at Sesshomaru

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has worked well as a sequel to its predecessor, Inuyasha, introducing a new generation of demon hunters that are the offspring of the biggest characters of the original series, but the series hasn't been shy about taking a look at some fan favorites with Sesshomaru receiving a major throwback. With each episode revealing a little more of the mystery as to the status of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin, this promo for an upcoming episode not only gives us a new look at Sesshomaru, but also shows how close to his father the anti-hero can look.

Toga was the father of both Sesshomaru and Inuyasha, with a little bit of his story being told in the third Inuyasha movie, Swords Of An Honorable Ruler, and while this full-blooded demon hasn't been featured much in the latest series, this call back certainly shows that it runs in the family. Recently, in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, we've seen more details revealed about the earlier days of both Towa and Setsuna, the daughters of Sesshomaru and Rin who act as the main protagonists of the sequel. With it recently being revealed that Sesshomaru's right-hand man, Jacen, was secretly watching over Setsuna in her younger years, the sequel certainly hasn't been afraid to bring back a good deal of fan-favorite characters.

Reddit User GreenGil1 shared this promo image that features Sesshomaru wearing a suit of armor, and a different hairstyle, that makes him look like the spitting image of his father, Toga, who also wore a serious defensive outfit during the many battles he encountered as a powerful demon:

Though the mystery of why Sesshomaru had "abandoned" his daughters was prevalent in the early parts of the sequel, audiences have gotten a better look as time has gone on redeeming the fan-favorite character as he performed said actions in order to save his offspring immediately following their birth. Needless to say, fans are waiting to see when, or if, the daughters of Sesshomaru, Rin, Inuyasha, and Kagome will reunite with their parents and battle alongside the original protagonists of the franchise created by Rumiko Takahashi.

