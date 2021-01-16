Yashahime Reveals Why Inuyasha and Kagome are Missing from the Sequel

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally revealed why Inuyasha and Kagome from the sequel anime series! When a sequel anime series to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha franchise was first announced and fans started to get details about the new story for the series, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding it was the fact that Inuyasha and Kagome had seemingly disappeared before the events of the new series. The first cour of episodes for the new series further confirmed this as the only times we had seen the classic duo was through special flashbacks scattered throughout the first few episodes.

Now that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has returned for its second cour of episodes, it seems we finally have gotten an answer as to why Inuyasha and Kagome are not only missing from the present day events of the sequel, but left their daughter Moroha to grow up without her parents. As revealed in Episode 15 of the series, the two of them have actually been sealed away within a mysterious black pearl.

The first half of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's debut outing shared several sneaky teases that teased that Inuyasha and Kagome had to leave a newborn Moroha out of duress, and the newest episode confirms why they had to do so. The main villain for the series, Kirinmaru, set out to kill the newborn Moroha in order to escape a prophecy predicting his future death, and ends up enlisting Sesshomaru in the fight.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Sesshomaru's involvement is sketchy (as he's also worried about his own daughters), but it appears that he happened to save Inuyasha and Kagome's life. When he and Kirinmaru find Inuyasha and Kagome, he punctures Inuyasha's eye and retrieves a black pearl that Inuyasha had been holding onto as a keepsake from their mother. With the power of this pearl, Sesshomaru actually ends up sealing both Inuyasha and Kagome inside of it. Thus he does save them from death, but also completely removed them from the picture.

It's not clear what happened to the black pearl after this, but there's a good chance that Sesshomaru still has it within his possession. So once Sesshomaru gets directly involved with the sequel series' current story, there's a good chance fans will be reunited with a present version of Inuyasha and Kagome as well. But what do you think?

Are Inuyasha and Kagome still alive within the black pearl? Do you think it means we'll see them in the sequel someday? Do you think Moroha knows what happened to her parents?