Check Out Los Angeles’ Special Yu-Gi-Oh! Art Show

Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh! celebrated a huge anniversary not long ago, and has seen many forms and iterations over its long tenure. Gallery1988 held a special art exhibit featuring over 50 artists’ tributes to the franchise during Anime Expo 2019 in Los Angeles, and it was a great way of showing off just how much the franchise has inspired artists and fans alike over the past decades.

Viz Media recently shared new photos of some of the pieces shown at the special Yu-Gi-Oh gallery, and they show off all new interpretations of many of the series’ moments and characters. Check them out below!

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel at the Yu-Gi-oh! Art Show! Art by Pretty In Plastic pic.twitter.com/brDImSprRg — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2019

Here’s a piece showing off Pegasus’ Toon deck in a cool new way:

“Pegasus and the Toons” Art by Brucey Parker pic.twitter.com/b87GeSoU0F — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2019

Here’s a cool new representation of Yugi’s fractured mind thanks to the Millennium Puzzle:

“Millennium Mind” Art by Aaron Jasinski pic.twitter.com/A523TeO1T0 — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2019

Here’s a shout out to Yu-Gi-Oh GX! It’s a fan favorite version of the series that often doesn’t get as much shine as the original:

“I’M IN LOVE… WITH DUELING!” Art by Dan Litzinger pic.twitter.com/uHoiWiSzi5 — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2019

Now this is a slick new take on the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon:

“Blue Eyes Ultimate Dragon” Art by Anthony Petrie pic.twitter.com/OTVfSgl4FL — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2019

And finally, here’s a slick take on the two different Yugis:

“Yami Yugi x Silver Yugi Mutuo x Silent Magician” Art by Dan Matutina pic.twitter.com/kWSWeRdGsy — VIZ @ AX Booth #2206 (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2019

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.