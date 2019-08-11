Viral Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Summons the Blue-Eyes White Dragon into the Real World

The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is currently gearing up for the next big series in its anime line-up in 2020, and over the years has provided some of the most memorable character and monster designs. There are a few that could be considered “iconic” above the rest of the trading card game, and one is definitely the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Treated as one of the rarest and most powerful monsters in the series (at first, at least), fans have always held it in high regard.

Now one fan has awesomely, and unexpectedly summoned the famous monster to the real world through an intricate and massive cosplay. Although they’ve shown off an in-progress look at the suit before, seeing it finished is another thing altogether.

Cosplay Artist Dr.kairas (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above look at their massive Blue-Eyes White Dragon cosplay and it’s already been a massive hit with fans on Reddit. Noting that it took them around seven months to craft the massive work, the end result is certainly nothing to scoff at as fans can certainly imagine that this is what the Blue-Eyes White Dragon would look like in the real world.

Fans have been wanting to take the trading card game to the same level as it is in the anime for as long as it’s been popular, and thanks to the fans we’re now one step closer to bringing these magnanimous monsters to life.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.