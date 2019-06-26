Yu-Gi-Oh Begins Brand-New Manga Series

The story that began with the young duelist, Yugi Moto, has continued through the generations, with new protagonists wielding the heart of the cards attempting to make their way through the world by building their own decks in the game of “Duel Monsters”. The card battling anime series has bounced from the school grounds in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, the technological future with Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’S, and even alternate realities in the form of Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal. Now, the duel is about to begin once again.

Online news source of Anime News Network broke the news on their official Twitter Account that Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures would be coming soon as a newly released manga:

The new series will follow the young Shouma and will shine a spotlight on the original Yu-Gi-Oh! cards available as part of the real life “OCG Collection”. While the details of the story itself have yet to be revealed in full, the series will be created by Masashi Sato, who created the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’S series. We’ll be sure to keep an eye out and see if there are any references to the past Duel Monsters’ series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! as an anime differs from its “sister series” such as Pokemon and Digimon, whereas the creatures in those series are living, breathing creatures that inspire real life games. In Digimon, the Digi-Destined visit the digital world to save the world. In Pokemon, Ash Ketchum forms bonds with his pocket monsters to become the greatest trainer around. In Yu-Gi-Oh! however, the monsters are held within cards, usually being unleashed by a virtual reality system that each duelist wears on their arms.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.