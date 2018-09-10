‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Shares Special Anniversary Poster

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho is celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original anime’s airing, so fans have noticed a cool resurgence of the series with brand new endeavors like an OVA anime special.

As part of the series’ big celebration, there’s a new poster featuring Yusuke in his final, powered up form along with the visage of his father Raizen.

Yu Yu Hakusho Anime 25th Anniversary Poster. pic.twitter.com/BWlY6tyBkc — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 7, 2018

The series received this cool new poster in the latest issue of Animedia magazine (as spotted by Twitter user @YonkouProd) in Japan, and it’s a big reminder of why the series has stayed so fresh in fans’ minds so long after the series came to an end. Although the Demon World Tournament arc isn’t one of the most fondly remembered, as fans decried how fast it all came to an end, it brought Yusuke to a god like state which had to bring the series to an end.

This criticism doesn’t take away from how cool Raizen or Yusuke’s transformation is, which the poster captures perfectly. Yu Yu Hakusho is also making a major comeback with a new OVA special bundled along with the fourth part of its special 25th Anniversary Blu-ray set shipping out October 26 in Japan (which includes the final Demon World arc of the series).

Covering two different stories, the OVA will adapt “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story that reveals how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga. Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.