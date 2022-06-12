Yu Yu Hakusho Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Art

✖

It really has been thirty long years since Yu Yu Hakusho's anime aired on screens, and even longer since Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now the franchise is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with some special new art showing off new looks for each of the characters. Ask any anime fan of a certain age and it's very likely that they will hold Yu Yu Hakusho's anime in high regard as one of the most important action anime releases of all time. Even after so many years have passed, it's very hard to find a new series that can even compare let alone try and compete.

The franchise has kicked off a new celebration to honor the 30th anniversary of its anime premiere, and Yu Yu Hakusho is releasing some new goods and materials for fans in Japan. For those outside of the region, we can enjoy this new celebration too as it has resulted in some new art for the main four fighters at the center of it all, Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Kurama, Hiei, and even Koenma to boot. Check out the new art for Yu Yu Hakusho's 30th Anniversary below:

The franchise is currently preparing a major comeback of its own as Shueisha, TOHO, and ROBOT are now developing a new live-action adaptation series with Netflix. A release date, cast, or staff has yet to be set, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward. If you wanted to check out Yu Yu Hakusho again or for the first time, you can find Yu Yu Hakusho streaming on Crunchyroll. They hype the series as such:

"From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

