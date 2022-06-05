Yu Yu Hakusho Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Logo

✖

Yu Yu Hakusho is celebrating its milestone 30th Anniversary of its first jumping off the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and becoming an anime of its own, and has started marking this occasion with some special new art for the series! While much of the current attention from fans is focusing on Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter series as it readies for its next major comeback, the series that really put the creator on the map for many fans around the world was Yu Yu Hakusho. While the manga was popular in its own right, the anime was an even bigger deal.

The anime adaptation for Yu Yu Hakusho is still regarded as one of the best action anime releases of all time, and that still remains true to this day because of how well it has aged as a whole. That's really saying something as the anime has kicked off its monumental 30th Anniversary (after first releasing in Japan back in 1992), and is seemingly setting up for something cool with a special new logo for the occasion that features some new art of the series' main hero, Yusuke Urameshi. You can check it out below:

The anime made a small comeback with two new OVA episodes adapting material from the manga (that never made it to the first anime release) to celebrate the anime's 25th Anniversary, so fans have been hoping for a bigger comeback or revival ever since. There might not be one in the works just yet, but Netflix is currently producing a new live-action version of the series in conjunction with Shueisha, ROBOT, and Toho. Few details have been revealed for this series just yet, however.

If you wanted to check out Yu Yu Hakusho again or for the first time, you can find Yu Yu Hakusho streaming on Crunchyroll. They hype the series as such, "From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

What do you think? Can you believe it's been 30 years since Yu Yu Hakusho's anime first debuted? Where were you when you first saw the anime? What are some of your favorite moments from the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!